Feb. 15, 1953—May 19, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Deborah “Debbie” Wade-Ward, 69, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully, May 19, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on February 15, 1953, in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Lillian (Atchinson) and Charles Fuller, Sr.

Debbie attended Fort Edward High School.

For many years, Debbie was a machine operator for Scott Paper Company in Fort Edward.

On June 30, 2007, Debbie married her husband, George Floyd Ward.

Debbie loved listening to music, watching her show “Days of Our Lives,” going shopping and anything and everything FROGS.

In addition to her parents, Debbie was predeceased by her late husband of six years, Joel Wade; a sister, Eleanor Watson; her son, Scott Therrien; her granddaughter, Marie Fuss and a very special cat, Shadow.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of nearly 15 years, George Ward; her son, Michael (Joann) Therrien of Queensberry; her daughter, Rachael (Clyde) Sandifur of TN; her three brothers: Charles Fuller, Jr. of Glens Falls, Ray (Glenda) Fuller of Queensberry and Jackie (Heather) Fuller of Lake George; one sister, Denice Stimpson of Hudson Falls; her grandchildren: Emily Therrien, Seth Therrien, Cortney Therrien, Cameron Therrien, Stephen Fuss, Andrew Fuss, Daniel Fuss and Matthew Fuss; four great-grandchildren; as well as several close friends that she made over a seven-year stay at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Friends may call, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.