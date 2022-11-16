Aug. 16, 1948—Nov. 12 , 2022

QUEENSBURY — Deborah “Debbie” L. Laney, 74, of Corinth IRA and formerly of Arberger IRA in Queensbury, passed away peacefully, early Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 following a lifelong illness.

Born Aug. 16, 1948, in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Jerome “Mike” and M. Evelyn (LaBarge) Laney.

Debbie resided at Arberger IRA for 20 years and attended Queensbury Day Hab daily. She enjoyed shopping and numerous outings. She also attended Corinth Day Hab after being transferred to Corinth. She enjoyed interacting with the staff at both homes. She was especially fond of visits with Cindy and other family members.

In addition to her parents, Debbie is predeceased by her brother, Jerome “Jerry” E. Laney and his wife Ursula; her sister, Gloria Travis; as well as her brother-in-law, Douglas Murphy; and her nephew, James Laney.

Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Cynthia Murphy of South Glens Falls; her brother, Peter Laney and his wife, Sandra of Idaho; her brother, Michael Laney and his wife, Kathleen of South Glens Falls; her brother, Mark Laney and his wife, Sandra of Palm Bay, FL; her brother-in-law, Tony Travis of Fort Worth, TX; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as her housemates and wonderful caregivers over the years.

Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY, 12803.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY, 12803, with Rev. Guy Anthony Childs, Pastor officiating.

Rite of Committal will follow Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Debbie’s name can be made to the CR Wood Cancer Center, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY, 12801.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all of Debbie’s caregivers over the years, especially at Arberger House where she spent 20 years before moving to Corinth.