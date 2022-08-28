July 25, 1962—Aug. 23, 2022

BAKERS MILLS — Deborah “Debbie” Hester Austin (Bacon), 60, of Bakers Mills, NY, daughter of the late John “Johnny” and Carnata “Candy” Bacon (Dalaba), passed away at her home on Aug. 23, 2022.

Debbie was born on July 25, 1962 in Glens Falls Hospital. Over the years Debbie worked as a CNA but her most important job was being a wonderful homemaker and mother.

Debbie enjoyed crocheting, coloring, TV, her sweets, pictures, elephants and above all her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Besides her parents, Debbie is predeceased by her son-in-law Jesse Bradway.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband Robert “Bob” Austin; daughters: Rebecca (Joe) Bradway and Jammi (Dennis) Lorensen; son, Matthew (Bev) Millington; brothers: Jack (Heather) Bacon, Denny Bacon, Donny (Birdie) Bacon and Dan (Coral) Bacon; sisters: Suzy (Dick) Virgil, Verna (Erwin) Bradway and Kristen Lortie; 10 grandchildren: Anni, Kayla, Nick, Jesika, HarLee, Lewk (Zara), Jon, Marc, Nate and Kandi; great-grandchild, Lewka Lorensen; special nephew, Dillon Bradway; and special niece, Tori Bradway; along with many other nieces, nephews and cousins; friend and caretaker, Jimmy Morehouse.

Debbie’s family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice for their care and compassion during this difficult time.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Sodom Community Church, corner of Sodom Cross Road and Peaceful Valley Road with the Reverend Ronald Allen officiating.

