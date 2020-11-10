Jan. 30, 1951—Oct. 27, 2020

KINGSBURY – Deborah Ann Baker, 69, went to be with her people, October 27, 2020, at the home she shared with her husband, surrounded her loving family and all her animals that never left her side.

Born January 30, 1951 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Shirley Campney.

On July 20, 1984, Deborah married Thomas Baker. Together they shared 36 wonderful years of marriage.

Deborah was a graduate of Hudson Falls Central School and after attended BOCES, where she studied nursing. In her career as an L.P.N., Deborah was employed by Fort Hudson Nursing Home and Irongate Family Practice, with Dr. Coppens and Dr. Bannon.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Baker; her sons: John Hack and Timothy Hack and his significant other, Darleen McCane; her daughter, Rachel Foster; her brothers: Charles Campney and wife Karin and Dwight Campney and his wife, Kim; her grandsons: Tyler, John Patrick and his wife, Amy, Jarid, Seth and Alden; as well as nieces and nephews that she loved.