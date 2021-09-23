Feb. 12, 1954—Sept. 11, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Deborah A. Lebrun, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Born February 12, 1954, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Charles Dingman and Jacqueline Baker.

Deborah married Paul Lebrun, Jr. on July 19, 1984.

She was a seamstress for J&J Lingerie for many years.

Deb was known to help as many people as she possibly could and was know to many as “Big Deb.”

Some of her enjoyments in life were candles, listening to music, favorite color purple, her faith, and she loved the Lifetime Movie Network and the only time the channel was allowed to be changed was when there was a New York Giants game on.

In addition to her parents, Deborah was predeceased by her brothers, Charles Dingman, Jr. and Ryan Dingman.