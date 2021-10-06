Sept. 12, 1964—Oct. 3, 2021

WARRENSBURG — Deborah A. Kelly, 57, formerly of Hackensack Avenue, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 3, 2021, following a brief illness.

Born September 12, 1964, in Albany, she was the daughter of Edward Kelly of Lake George and the late Rosemary (Dunigan) Kelly.

Debbie should always be remembered for her radiant flows of energy, her loving affection, her willingness to help others, and of course her love for her daughter and grandson. Many will recall Debbie enjoying a fantastic life with her family, a large smile on her face, and a cold Mikes Hard Lemonade in her hand. Anyone who was fortunate enough to have known Debbie would know they had been in the presence of an angel.

Besides her mother, she is predeceased by her grandparents Angela Halpin, John Dunigan, and John and Henritta Kelly, as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.