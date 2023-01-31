July 15, 1956—Jan. 28, 2023

BALLSTON SPA — Deborah A. Bush, 66, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at her home in the loving arms of her husband. She was born in Schenectady, NY on July 15, 1956, to Paul and Lorraine Winkler.

Deb was a sergeant in the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department working in the 911 Communications Center in Ballston Spa. She received the Good Cops of the Capital District Award for her work with Toys for Kids and her dedication to helping others.

In 2016 Deb retired and moved to Florida where she enjoyed the ocean and walking on the beach. She was a gifted photographer and had many photos of nature and all its beauty. Deb also enjoyed antiquing and went to many antique auctions.

Her greatest joy was her family, and she treasured the times they shared together.

She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Lorraine Winkler. Deb is survived by her beloved husband Stephen Bush; son, Joshua Bush (Ashley); grandson, Gavin; granddaughter, Madalynn; sister, Andrea Johnston (Fabian); brother, Paul Winkler (Debbie); brother-in-law, David Bush; sisters-in-law: Janice Harris and Cynthia Washburn; dear friend, Joel Richardson; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 15 West High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions in memory of Deb may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.

Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome@gmail.com.