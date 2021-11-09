June 21, 1966—Nov. 6, 2021

CORINTH — On November 6, 2021 we lost a beautiful soul. Debora Vandenbogaard, 55, of Parker Road, ran into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Yeshua, following a short illness.

Born on June 21, 1966 in Cambridge, she was the daughter of Harry and Linda (Valastro) Pike of Salem. Debora was a loving and God-fearing wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister.

In 1985, Debora married Rene Vandenbogaard, a match truly made and blessed in Heaven. They went on to have children and now have seven grandchildren. Debora loved the Lord Jesus Christ with everything and was never hesitant to talk about what He has done in her life.

She enjoyed, so much, sharing the love she had for our savior, Yeshua, with everyone and anyone. While times were not always the easiest, she always found a way to turn it around and see the light of the situation.

Debora enjoyed spending time with family, especially at their camp. But most of all, she enjoyed the time she had reading her Bible, singing and worshiping the Lord Jesus Christ.

Survivors besides her parents of Salem include her loving husband, Rene Vandenbogaard of Corinth; five children, Samantha Vandenbogaard (Leonard Darcy) of White Creek, Cody Vandenbogaard (Stephanie) of Lake Luzerne, Nikki Vandenbogaard (Jerrell) of Stony Creek, Marianna Vandenbogaard of Corinth and Tyler Vandenbogaard of Stony Creek; her sister, Denise Anderson (John) of Mechanicville; two nephews, Zachery and Bradley Anderson; and seven grandchildren.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank our friends and family for all the kind words and prayers given for Debora during her illness.

He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High Shall abide under the shadow of the almighty. I will say of the LORD, “He is my refuge and my fortress, My God, in Him I will trust.” Psalm 91:1-2