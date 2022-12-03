Debora Ann Klein

May 12, 1940—Nov. 30, 2022

SHUSHAN — Debora Anne Klein, 82, of Shushan, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital. She will be remembered for her generous and artistic spirit.

Born in Yonkers, NY on May 12, 1940, she was the beloved younger daughter of the late Edwin and Esther (Haight) Best. Debora graduated as high school valedictorian from Halsted Academy in Yonkers.

She worked to put herself through Antioch College and graduated with a degree in sociology. While there, she also met and married the love of her life, Alfred Klein.

She and Al started a family, and Debbie went on to earn a master’s graduate degree in marriage and family counseling at Seton Hall University.

For over 20 years, Debbie was a social worker, working at both Jersey Shore Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. She worked mainly with cancer survivors and AIDS patients, focusing on recovery, healing, and acceptance.

Upon retirement, Debbie and Al moved to Washington County, NY where Debbie had spent her childhood summers. An artist at heart, she joined the Georgi Quilter’s group, producing exuberant blankets, wall hangings and pillows for family, friends and charity auctions. Her work was featured at a one-person art show in Hubbard Hall. Her garden is an explosion of color, birds and butterflies.

Active in her community, Debbie swam with the Mermaids Club in Manchester, volunteered at Salem Central School, and supported the Lunch, Learn, and Play Program in Salem. A deeply spiritual person, Debbie was also active with a local meditation group.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Clark.

Debora is survived by her husband of 59 years, Alfred I. Klein; her children: James Klein (Sangeetha Sagar) of Gwynedd Valley, PA and Janet Klein (Lisa DiGirolamo) of Fairfax, CA; grandchildren: Neela Klein, Asa Klein and Finch Klein; and two nieces: Ann Marie Bancroft and Betsy Freyling. She will be deeply missed by her extended family, friends, and community.

A service of remembrance will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem.

Memorial contributions in memory of Debora may be made to Lunch, Learn & Play, PO Box 140, Salem, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.