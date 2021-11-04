Nov. 30, 1951—Nov. 1, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Debbie (DeGraff) Johnston, 69, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully, in her home, on November 1, 2021.

Born on November 30, 1951 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Beverly (Parsons) DeGraff.

Debbie grew up in Glens Falls and was a proud graduate of Glens Falls High School.

Her favorite employment was working alongside her longtime companion, John Bohanski, at Mr B’s in Schenectady. John and Debbie owned and operated the successful florist shop until he passed away in July of 2008. After his death, Debbie began her long career at Walmart as a cashier. This was a perfect job for her because she enjoyed the socializing and making many new friends.

Debbie loved catching up on all gossip by reading tabloid magazines. Family and friends were her center. She enjoyed gambling with them at the Racino in Saratoga and also sharing stories while playing all kinds of card games.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Jean O’Connor.

Survivors include her son, Jay Scarincio and his wife, Carolyn and their daughter, Samantha of Fort Edward; her son, Mark Johnston and his wife, Christina and their children: Sydney, Madison and Gabriel, all of Perth; and her son, Ryan Johnston and his wife, Theresa and their children: Ryan, Jr., Tabitha, Jodi, Aidan and Zadie, all of Painted Post; her sister, Sharon Mozingo and her husband, Charles of NC; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Kali.

Friends may call on Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Donations in memory of Debbie may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.