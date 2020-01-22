GANSEVOORT — William M. McEwen, 79, of Shelly Park, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Marcella (Perry) McEwen of Gansevoort; his children, Allen McEwen of Buffalo, Cheryl McNeal of Maine, Joel Millard (Kathleen) of Queensbury and Denise Fernald of Connecticut; his grandchildren, Danielle Fernald, Andre and Olivia Millard, Ryan and Christopher Murphy, Kristen and John Loman; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Bill's request there will be no calling hours or services.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bill McEwen Fund, c/o Marcella McEwen, 11 Cherry Lane, Gansevoort, NY 12831.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. To view his full obituary and to view Bill's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

