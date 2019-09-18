March 31, 1933 — Sept. 16, 2019
QUEENSBURY — William J. Skellie Jr., 86, of Seward Street, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at his home, with his loving wife by his side. Born March 31, 1933 in west Glens Falls, he was the son of the late William and Olive May (Hermance) Skellie.
William served in the United States Army and worked for many years as a plumber.
After many years together, he married Linda Potter on April Fools Day, which was fitting, for he was known as a jokester.
A memorial service will take place 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Community Chapel of West Glens Falls located on 55 Main St., Queensbury. A reception will follow the service at the church.
Condolences may be sent, and more information can be found at bakerfuneralhome.com or directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
