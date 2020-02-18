William ‘Bill’ J. Morris III
QUEENSBURY — William “Bill” J. Morris III, 73, longtime resident of New Jersey, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
Bill loved visiting with everyone, especially his family and friends. He is going to be missed deeply by his family.
A graveside ceremony, with military honors, will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 30, at Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
For more details and to send condolences, please visit www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
