William 'Bill' E. Sanders
William 'Bill' E. Sanders

William “Bill” E. Sanders

KINGSBURY — William “Bill” E. Sanders, 85, formerly of Patten Mills, passed away peacefully, at the Home of the Good Shepherd in the town of Moreau, on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Per Bill’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Memorial donations may be sent to Home of the Good Shepherd, 198 Bluebird Rd., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

To leave online condolences and read a full obituary, please visit www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

