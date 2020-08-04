You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William B. Mattison, Jr.
0 entries

William B. Mattison, Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

William B. Mattison, Jr.

GRANVILLE — William B. Mattison, Jr., 88, of Granville, who will always be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and his love of the outdoors, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Granville Center for Rehab and Nursing.

Graveside service for William will be conducted 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

To plant a tree in memory of William Mattison, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News