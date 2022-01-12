Wanda Hermance

QUEENSBURY — Wanda Hermance, 59, a longtime resident of Queensbury, gained her angel wings on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Washington Center in Argyle.

Friends may call Friday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

