Walter W. Duckett
0 entries

Walter W. Duckett

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Walter W. Duckett, age 91, a resident of Whispering Pines Apartments, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Walt served his country overseas for many years in the U.S. Army, spanning the entire Korean War. He loved his country and was a true Patriot.

A private graveside service with full military honors will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Walt would appreciate contributions in his memory to be made to VFW Post No. 2475, 30 Cooper St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

To plant a tree in memory of Walter Duckett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News