QUEENSBURY — Walter W. Duckett, age 91, a resident of Whispering Pines Apartments, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.
You have free articles remaining.
Walt served his country overseas for many years in the U.S. Army, spanning the entire Korean War. He loved his country and was a true Patriot.
A private graveside service with full military honors will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Walt would appreciate contributions in his memory to be made to VFW Post No. 2475, 30 Cooper St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
To plant a tree in memory of Walter Duckett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.