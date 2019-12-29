QUEENSBURY — Walter W. Duckett, age 91, a resident of Whispering Pines Apartments, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Walt served his country overseas for many years in the U.S. Army, spanning the entire Korean War. He loved his country and was a true Patriot.

A private graveside service with full military honors will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Walt would appreciate contributions in his memory to be made to VFW Post No. 2475, 30 Cooper St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

