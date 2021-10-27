 Skip to main content
Walter J. Chapman

Walter J. Chapman

PALATKA, FL — Walter James Chapman, 87, of Palatka, FL, formerly of Warrensburg, passed away Oct. 23, 2021. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy serving during WWII. Inurnment will be in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka, FL is in charge of arrangements.

