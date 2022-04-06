 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walter C. Caprood

Walter C. Caprood

ARGYLE — Walter C. Caprood, 73, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

