Troy J. Williams

TROY J. WILLIAMS

FORT ANN — The graveside service for Troy James Williams, 64, of Fort Ann, NY and formerly of Clarendon, VT who died unexpectedly July 7, 2022 will be held 2 p.m. Oct. 8, 2022 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland, VT.

