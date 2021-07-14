Thomas M. Miller

HUDSON FALLS — Thomas M. Miller, 68, a lifelong resident of Hudson Falls, passed away July 11, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital, with his family by his side.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

