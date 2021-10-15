QUEENSBURY — Thomas G. Piano, 63, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital. He is survived by his fiancé, Barbette Rothmeyer and four sisters. Calling hours are scheduled from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.