 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thomas G. Piano

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — Thomas G. Piano, 63, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital. He is survived by his fiancé, Barbette Rothmeyer and four sisters. Calling hours are scheduled from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Beer bellies are a sign of poor health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News