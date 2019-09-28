SCHROON LAKE — Thomas F. Ringrose Sr., 85 passed away Sept. 18, 2019 at Elderwood in North Creek.
He leaves behind his sons, Thomas F. Jr., Michael J., Robert R. Ringrose and H. Robert Zeineth; his daughters, Diana Lamica and Susan Collins; and grand and great grandchildren.
A memorial Service will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Schroon Lake Fire House on Cedar Hill Drive in Schroon Lake, NY.
