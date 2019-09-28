{{featured_button_text}}

SCHROON LAKE — Thomas F. Ringrose Sr., 85 passed away Sept. 18, 2019 at Elderwood in North Creek.

He leaves behind his sons, Thomas F. Jr., Michael J., Robert R. Ringrose and H. Robert Zeineth; his daughters, Diana Lamica and Susan Collins; and grand and great grandchildren.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A memorial Service will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Schroon Lake Fire House on Cedar Hill Drive in Schroon Lake, NY.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Ringrose, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments