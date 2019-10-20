GANSEVOORT — Thomas Edward Hurley Jr., 72, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at his home in Gansevoort, surrounded by his loving family.
A graveside service with military honors will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
A gathering will be held following the graveside service at the home of his daughter, Kristen Hall, 65 Margaret Drive, Ballston Spa. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Compassionate Funeral Care to help the family with funeral expenses.
For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
