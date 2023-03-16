Thomas Alan Sawn, Sr.

WILTON - Thomas Alan Sawn, Sr., age 59, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Saratoga Hospital after a long illness, with his beloved wife by his side.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

A burial will be held at South Wilton Cemetery in the spring.

