Theresa Williford Sabota

SCOTIA — Theresa Williford Sabota, passed away Nov. 22, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany.

She was an RN at the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center for years.

She leaves her husband, John; her brother, Edmund Williford; her sister, Barbara Williford; and nieces, nephews and friends.

A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Schroon Lake. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 US Route 9, Schroon Lake.

Visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Dec 5
Visitation
Thursday, December 5, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
Edward L Kelly Funeral Home
1019 US Route 9
Schroon Lake, NY 12870
Dec 6
Funeral Mass
Friday, December 6, 2019
11:00AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
1114 U.S. 9
Schroon Lake, NY 12870
