Theresa Williford Sabota
SCOTIA — Theresa Williford Sabota, passed away Nov. 22, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany.
She was an RN at the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center for years.
She leaves her husband, John; her brother, Edmund Williford; her sister, Barbara Williford; and nieces, nephews and friends.
A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Schroon Lake. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 US Route 9, Schroon Lake.
