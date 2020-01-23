FORT EDWARD — Thelma J. Vernold, 91, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Friends and family may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Colchester Community Church, 15229 Main St., Downsville.

A funeral service will be held following the calling hour at 2 p.m.

Burial will be at Paige Cemetery in Downsville in the spring at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Thelma's memory can be made to Fort Hudson Nursing Home, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

The family would like to thank Fort Hudson Nursing Home and staff for their care and compassion.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. To view Thelma's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

