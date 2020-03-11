Aug. 16, 1962 — March 5, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Terry L. Potvin joined her parents, siblings and infant son in heaven on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

We invite family and friends to join us on Friday, March 13, to pay their respects as we celebrate Terry. Calling hours begin at 12 p.m. followed by a service at 1 p.m. at Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

For those who wish, please share a memory you may have of Terry by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

