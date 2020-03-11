Terry L. Potvin
Aug. 16, 1962 — March 5, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Terry L. Potvin joined her parents, siblings and infant son in heaven on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

We invite family and friends to join us on Friday, March 13, to pay their respects as we celebrate Terry. Calling hours begin at 12 p.m. followed by a service at 1 p.m. at Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

Service information

Mar 13
Calling Hours
Friday, March 13, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Regan & Denny Funeral Service - South Glens Falls
94 Saratoga Avenue
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
Mar 13
Funeral Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
12:00AM
Regan & Denny Funeral Service - South Glens Falls
94 Saratoga Avenue
South Glens Falls, NY 12803
