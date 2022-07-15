 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Terry C. Archard

GRANVILLE — Terry C. Archard, 80, passed away on July 8, 2022, at his home.

A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

