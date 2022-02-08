 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Terrence "Terry" B. Mickle

  • 0

Terrence "Terry" B. Mickle

HUDSON FALLS — Terrence "Terry" B. Mickle, 71, of Hudson Falls, husband of Mary, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

The Rite of Committal will be in the spring at Airdville Cemetery in Lake Pleasant.

Memorial donations may be sent to the American Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205 or the charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A full obituary may be viewed at carletonfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is Apple profiting from peer pressure and bullying?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News