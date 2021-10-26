Sylvia Mae Latterell
FORT EDWARD — Sylvia Mae Latterell, age 85, passed away peacefully at Fort Hudson Nursing Home on Saturday, October 23, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born on November 12, 1935, to Lila and Alfred Arquette.
Sylvia is survived by her brother Joe Arquette; her children: Al (Suzanne) Latterell, Chris Latterell and Sheri Johnson; her grandchildren: Dan Latterell, Timothy Latterell, Scott Latterell, Gina (Paul) Lanfear, Ashlie (Matt) Nevins, Meagan (Shawn) Johnson, Douglas Johnson, Kamara (Matt) Brayman, Alara (Kristian) Latterell, Danielle (Matt) Latterell and Tyler Latterell; her great-grandchildren: Haylee Stevens, Harper Nevins, Rowen Brayman, Mason Mechanick, Daniel Latterell, Gage Latterell, Jazzmin Lanfear, Rayonna Lanfear, Olivia Megna, Bradley Latterell and Layla Latterell; as well as many nieces and nephews who she greatly adored.
Graveside service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.
A memorial gathering will be held for all family and friends after the ceremony.
To view Sylvia’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
