Aug. 31, 1934 — May 11, 2020
BOLTON — Sylvester Florio, 85, of Pine Tree Lane passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Huntington, New York on August 31, 1934 he was the son of the late John and Micalina (Buttafuoco) Florio.
A private graveside ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 14th at Bolton Rural Cemetery with Dc. Joseph Tyrell officiating.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804
To plant a tree in memory of Sylvester Florio as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
