Sylvester Florio
0 entries

Sylvester Florio

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 31, 1934 — May 11, 2020

BOLTON — Sylvester Florio, 85, of Pine Tree Lane passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Huntington, New York on August 31, 1934 he was the son of the late John and Micalina (Buttafuoco) Florio.

A private graveside ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 14th at Bolton Rural Cemetery with Dc. Joseph Tyrell officiating.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through

www.bakerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Sylvester Florio as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News