Sue (Springer) McGuffin

MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Sue Springer McGuffin, 72, of Myrtle Beach passed away in her sleep on Feb. 16, 2022.

Born October 9, 1949, she was the daughter of the late “Buzz” and Mary Springer of South Glens Falls.

She is survived by her son, Gary McGuffin of Wake Forest, NC; brother, Skip Springer of South Glens Falls; sister, Betsy McLaughlin of South Glens Falls.

In accordance with her final wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

