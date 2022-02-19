Sue (Springer) McGuffin
MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Sue Springer McGuffin, 72, of Myrtle Beach passed away in her sleep on Feb. 16, 2022.
Born October 9, 1949, she was the daughter of the late “Buzz” and Mary Springer of South Glens Falls.
She is survived by her son, Gary McGuffin of Wake Forest, NC; brother, Skip Springer of South Glens Falls; sister, Betsy McLaughlin of South Glens Falls.
In accordance with her final wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.