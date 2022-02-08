Stephen Lynn Norsworthy
GLENS FALLS — Stephen Lynn Norsworthy, 72, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.
He was survived by his companion, Betty Lou McCarty of Glens Falls.
A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery with full military honors.
There are no calling hours scheduled.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.