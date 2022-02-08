Stephen Lynn Norsworthy

GLENS FALLS — Stephen Lynn Norsworthy, 72, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

He was survived by his companion, Betty Lou McCarty of Glens Falls.

A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery with full military honors.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.