Stacy Lyn (Godfrey) Lyons

ARGYLE — Stacy Lyn (Godfrey) Lyons, 57, passed away unexpectantly on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at her home.

Born on July 11, 1964, in Glens Falls, she is the daughter of George Godfrey and Anita (Dessaint) Godfrey.

Left to cherish her memory include parents; her son, Tyler Lyons; her brothers: Fred Godfrey and Ron (Jen) Godfrey; her niece, Felicia; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

At Stacy’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle followed by a Celebration of Life at the home of her Mom, Anita Godfrey, 468 County Route 43, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.