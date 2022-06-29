 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Post-Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Howard Hanna

Stacy Lyn (Godfrey) Lyons

  • 0

Stacy Lyn (Godfrey) Lyons

ARGYLE — Stacy Lyn (Godfrey) Lyons, 57, passed away unexpectantly on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at her home.

Born on July 11, 1964, in Glens Falls, she is the daughter of George Godfrey and Anita (Dessaint) Godfrey.

Left to cherish her memory include parents; her son, Tyler Lyons; her brothers: Fred Godfrey and Ron (Jen) Godfrey; her niece, Felicia; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

At Stacy’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle followed by a Celebration of Life at the home of her Mom, Anita Godfrey, 468 County Route 43, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Five summer vacation destinations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News