July 1, 1936 — Dec. 7, 2019

WHITEHALL — Shirley M. Rathbun, 83, of Upper Turnpike, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019 in the Albany Medical Center, following a short illness. Shirley was born on July 1, 1936 in Whitehall, the daughter of the late George E. and Helen E. (Beecher) Rathbun.

She is survived by her two brothers, Donald Rathbun and his wife Roberta of Goeta, California; Leslie Rathbun and his wife Kathie of Victory Mills, a sister Dorothy Rathbun of Hartford. Five nephews, David, Robert, Eric, Kristoffer and Brett Rathbun, niece Lara Rahn and many cousins.

Family and Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday Dec. 12, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall.

Burial will be in the spring in the North Granville Cemetery.