July 1, 1936 — Dec. 7, 2019
WHITEHALL — Shirley M. Rathbun, 83, of Upper Turnpike, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019 in the Albany Medical Center, following a short illness. Shirley was born on July 1, 1936 in Whitehall, the daughter of the late George E. and Helen E. (Beecher) Rathbun.
She is survived by her two brothers, Donald Rathbun and his wife Roberta of Goeta, California; Leslie Rathbun and his wife Kathie of Victory Mills, a sister Dorothy Rathbun of Hartford. Five nephews, David, Robert, Eric, Kristoffer and Brett Rathbun, niece Lara Rahn and many cousins.
Family and Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday Dec. 12, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall.
Burial will be in the spring in the North Granville Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.