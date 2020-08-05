Sandra M. Holcomb

GRANVILLE — On Aug. 2, 2020, the Lord reunited Sandra Holcomb with her husband Stanley who predeceased her on Aug. 4, 2012 and son Jeff who predeceased her on April 26, 2013, after a long battle with lung cancer. Sandy was born on May 21, 1944 in Granville, the daughter of the late Fred and Norma (Waite) Mason.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at the Wells Cemetery at 2 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 the family will hold a celebration of Sandy's life at the home of grandson Erik.
Memorial donations may be made in Sandy's memory to the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center where they provided her with wonderful care throughout her illness or to the charity of one's choice.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home in Granville.
