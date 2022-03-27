Sandra Lee Washburn

QUEENSBURY — Sandra Lee Washburn, 78, formerly of Farr Lane, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home, Fort Edward surrounded by her loving family.

Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway Fort Edward. For online condolences and to view Sandra's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services will be conducted following the calling hours at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Fort Hudson Nursing Home, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

The family wishes to thank the G Wing Staff at Fort Hudson as well as Community Hospice of Saratoga for their loving and special care.