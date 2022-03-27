 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sandra Lee Washburn

  • 0

Sandra Lee Washburn

QUEENSBURY — Sandra Lee Washburn, 78, formerly of Farr Lane, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home, Fort Edward surrounded by her loving family.

Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway Fort Edward. For online condolences and to view Sandra's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services will be conducted following the calling hours at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Fort Hudson Nursing Home, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

The family wishes to thank the G Wing Staff at Fort Hudson as well as Community Hospice of Saratoga for their loving and special care.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News