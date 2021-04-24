Sandra L. Hobbs

SOUTH GLENS FALLS – Sandra L. Hobbs, 75, of South Glens Falls passed away peacefully in the arms of her loved ones, on Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call from 3 to 5 PM on Monday, April 26, 2021, at the New Life Baptist Church, 62 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Funeral Services will follow the calling hours at the church, with Pastor Jon Hawkins, officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

The full obituary may be viewed at a later date at www.carletonfuneralhome.net.