Ruth Haskell
ELIZABETHTOWN — Ruth Haskell, 71, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at the Essex Center.
Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury with a service to be held at 11 a.m. with Father Paul Cox officiating.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.
Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury or visit sbfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Haskell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.