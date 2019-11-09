{{featured_button_text}}

Ruth Haskell

ELIZABETHTOWN — Ruth Haskell, 71, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at the Essex Center.

Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury with a service to be held at 11 a.m. with Father Paul Cox officiating.

Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury or visit sbfuneralhome.com.

