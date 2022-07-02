 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruth F. McDonnell

MOREAU — Ruth F. McDonnell, 92, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughters: Diane (Mark) Transue of Pittsburgh, PA, Patricia McDonnell of Glens Falls; her grandson, Brad (Jamie) Transue of Pittsburgh, PA; her great-grandchildren; Weston and Ellison Transue of Pittsburgh, PA; her special friend, Jay Ellis of South Glens Falls.

At Ruth's request, there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Ruth's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

