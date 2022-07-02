Ruth F. McDonnell

MOREAU — Ruth F. McDonnell, 92, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughters: Diane (Mark) Transue of Pittsburgh, PA, Patricia McDonnell of Glens Falls; her grandson, Brad (Jamie) Transue of Pittsburgh, PA; her great-grandchildren; Weston and Ellison Transue of Pittsburgh, PA; her special friend, Jay Ellis of South Glens Falls.

At Ruth's request, there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.