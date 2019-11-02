{{featured_button_text}}

Ruth A. (Hawley) Benassi

QUEENSBURY/BABBITT, MN — Ruth A. (Hawley) Benassi, 89, daughter of the late William and Grace (Patton) Hawley, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

She is survived by her daughter, Eileen Spinelli and family of Queensbury.

At Ruth’s request, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

