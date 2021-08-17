 Skip to main content
Ronald Peer
BOLTON LANDING — Ronald Peer, 75, a resident of Bolton Landing, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

