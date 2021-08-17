Ronald Peer

BOLTON LANDING — Ronald Peer, 75, a resident of Bolton Landing, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

