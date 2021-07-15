Roland L. “Ronnie” Gordon

WHITEHALL — Roland L. “Ronnie” Gordon, 70, passed away on July 4, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born on May 3, 1951 in his home in Whitehall, the son of the late Roland Gordon and Lucille V. (Rodd) Gordon of Whitehall.

Per Roland’s request, there will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Whitehall with Reverend Zachariah Chichester, Pastor of Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church officiating.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions take the form of donations in his memory to Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, 9 Wheeler Ave., Whitehall, NY 12887.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall, NY 12887. To view the full obituary and to leave an online condolence, please visit our website at angiolillofuneralhome.com.