Roger P. Lautenschuetz

LAKE LUZERNE — Roger P. Lautenschuetz, 79, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 4, 2023. He was born Aug. 24, 1943 in Plattsburgh to Henry and Theresa (Cayea) Lautenschuetz. Roger worked as a welder for many years with Local 733, Glens Falls. There are no services scheduled.