Roberto Colon
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Roberto Colon, 60, a resident of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Burial with full military honors will be held following the service at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.
Calling hours are scheduled from 11 a.m. to the time of the service at the funeral home on Monday.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
