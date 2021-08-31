 Skip to main content
ARGYLE — Robert V. Montero, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital. Friends may call from 12-1 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. A funeral service will follow the calling hour at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will then take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery with a reception immediately following at Sheridan Hall at the Argyle Methodist Church. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

