Robert Stockwell

HUDSON FALLS – Robert Stockwell, 81, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital just a few days after the death of his son Michael Stockwell, 51, who passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Hudson Falls.

Calling hours for both Robert and Michael will be on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Burial will be 11 am on Thursday, at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.