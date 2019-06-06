HUDSON FALLS — Robert L. Cowles, 83, formerly of Pine Street, went into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Glens Falls Center.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street in Glens Falls.
Donations in Robert's name may be made to the charity of one's choice.
A full obituary may be viewed at www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.