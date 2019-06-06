{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — Robert L. Cowles, 83, formerly of Pine Street, went into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Glens Falls Center.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street in Glens Falls.

Donations in Robert's name may be made to the charity of one's choice.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Robert L. Cowles
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments