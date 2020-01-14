Robert J. Tourge
CHESTERTOWN — Robert J. Tourge, 71, of Rock Avenue, passed away Friday morning, Jan. 10, 2020 at Glens Falls, following a long illness.
You have free articles remaining.
In keeping with Robert’s wishes, there are no public calling hours or services scheduled.
Private graveside services will be conducted at Chester Rural Cemetery, Chestertown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Tourge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.