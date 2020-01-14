Robert J. Tourge
CHESTERTOWN — Robert J. Tourge, 71, of Rock Avenue, passed away Friday morning, Jan. 10, 2020 at Glens Falls, following a long illness.

In keeping with Robert’s wishes, there are no public calling hours or services scheduled.

Private graveside services will be conducted at Chester Rural Cemetery, Chestertown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

